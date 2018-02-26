TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall ahead of Powell testimony

* Traders await clues from Fed's Powell testimony before Congress * U.S. 10-year yield holds below 4-year peak * Fed's Bullard worry about further U.S. rate increases * Foreigners step up buying at February refunding - Treasury data By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday as traders reduced their bearish bond positions in advance of new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's semi-annual monetary policy testimony before Congress this week. Last week, the benchmark 10-year yield reached a four-year high near 3 percent on concerns about growing inflation and the U.S. government deficit expected from last year's massive tax overhaul and a two-year budget deal this month. Powell's debut appearance as head of the U.S. central bank is seen as critical for financial markets trying to determine whether he will take a more hawkish stance in raising interest rates than his predecessors, Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke. For now, most traders believe Powell will stick to a gradual rate-hike approach despite indications that inflation is perking up. "I don't think he will have a big outlook that will say inflation is on a tear," said Thomas Roth, head of U.S. Treasury trading at MUFG Securities Americas in New York. Powell will testify before the House of Representatives' Financial Services Committee on Tuesday and the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. At 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was 2.837 percent, down over 3 basis points from Friday. Last Wednesday, it reached 2.957 percent, which was the highest since January 2014, Reuters data showed. Last week's yield rise was offset by safe-haven demand for Treasuries stemming from recent volatility in the stock market and the emergence of month-end buying to rebalance portfolios, analysts and traders said. "The market was a little overextended on the downside," Roth said. In the wake of surprisingly strong data on wage gains and inflation in February, traders have ratcheted up bets that the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates four times in 2018, which is one more increase than what U.S. policymakers signaled in December. Earlier Monday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said further rate hikes may become too restrictive for the economy if they are not accompanied by data that shows faster growth and inflation. The bond market has recovered from last week's torrid pace of supply as the government has increased its borrowing to finance a rising budget shortfall due to the tax cuts and increased spending. Last week's $258 billion worth of Treasury bill and coupon supply was the second largest ever over a three-day period. Earlier this month, foreigners increased their purchases of U.S. government debt at the $66 billion February refunding, Treasury data released on late Friday showed. February 26 Monday 10:01AM New York / 1501 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR8 144-24/32 22/32 10YR TNotes MAR8 120-248/256 8/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.61 1.6387 -0.005 Six-month bills 1.8025 1.8439 -0.003 Two-year note 100-14/256 2.2219 -0.020 Three-year note 99-172/256 2.365 -0.025 Five-year note 100-40/256 2.5915 -0.026 Seven-year note 99-236/256 2.7623 -0.030 10-year note 99-64/256 2.8368 -0.034 30-year bond 97-132/256 3.1283 -0.032 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 61.30 -1.20 30-year vs 5-year yield 53.60 -0.05 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.00 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 23.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.25 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)