TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields jump after Senate approves budget plan

* Investors dump bonds as Senate vote raises tax-cut hopes * U.S. 2-year yield near 9-year peak, 10-year 2-week high * Bond buys on centrist Fed chief nominee fade to background * Brexit, Catalonia worries limit yield rise before weekend By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with two-year yields reaching a near nine-year high, as investors reduced bond holdings on worries about more inflation and federal borrowing after the U.S. Senate passed a budget resolution. The move late Thursday raised expectations the Republican-controlled Congress and U.S. President Donald Trump would be able to enact their tax-cut package, which would widen the federal deficit by up to $1.5 trillion over the next decade. Fears over further federal borrowing to fund the tax cuts and a possible pickup in inflation as a result reversed a late Thursday rally in the bond market in reaction to a report that Trump is leaning towards a Federal Reserve chair nominee who is seen as unlikely to change the Fed's current easy policy stance. "There is some momentum selling ahead of these possible tax cuts so that's weighing on Treasuries," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes reached a two-week peak of 2.374 percent. At 9:27 a.m. (1327 GMT), it was 2.383 percent, up 6 basis points, putting it on track for its biggest weekly rise in five weeks, according to Reuters data. The two-year yield touched a near nine-year peak at 1.576 percent on bets for faster economic growth due to the tax-cut plan, allowing the Fed to raise interest rates further. The rise in yields was capped by worries about the negotiation between Britain and European Union officials for the former to leave the trade bloc. Anxiety about the Spanish government's handling of Catalonia's push to secede also limited some selling in safe-haven U.S. government debt. Bond yields reversed their drop late Thursday in reaction to a Politico report, citing three administration officials, saying Trump showed preference for current Fed Governor Jerome Powell Powell as the next Fed chair. Powell is seen as likely to stick with the Fed's gradual rate hike path and to loosen financial regulations. Traders have been speculating on Trump's possible picks for Fed chief: Powell; current Fed Chair Janet Yellen; his chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn; former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and Stanford University economist John Taylor. Trump is expected to announce his nominee in the coming days. "We expect that there will be a change but we don't know in which direction," Milstein said. "Powell is middle of the road." October 20 Friday 9:28AM New York / 1328 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC7 152-4/32 -1-13/32 10YR TNotes DEC7 124-212/256 -0-112/2 56 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0825 1.1004 0.007 Six-month bills 1.235 1.2598 0.003 Two-year note 99-158/256 1.5763 0.021 Three-year note 99-190/256 1.7141 0.024 Five-year note 99-86/256 2.0169 0.042 Seven-year note 99-84/256 2.23 0.055 10-year note 98-216/256 2.3827 0.062 30-year bond 97-20/256 2.8969 0.069 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.75 -0.50 spread (Editing by Bernadette Baum)