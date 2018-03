NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared their early decline on Thursday as data showed the biggest monthly rise in domestic core consumer prices in a year, which was offset by a slowdown in consumer spending in January.

At 8:39 a.m. (1339 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.846 percent, down 2.2 basis points from late on Wednesday. It fell to a two-week low of 2.824 percent earlier Thursday, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)