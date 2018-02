NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasury yields added to their early increases on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted the U.S. central bank would stick its current path of gradual rate hikes as inflation remains below its 2-percent goal.

At 8:46 a.m. (1346 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.870 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Monday, while the two-year yield was 2.226 percent, flat on the day. (Reporting by Richard Leong)