TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve steepens in much-needed respite

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened on Tuesday after hitting its flattest in a decade, in what analysts viewed as a much-needed reprieve from months of flattening, as investors awaited progress on U.S. tax reform. The yield curve has been on a flattening trend for most of the year, as investors priced in an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December and a few more in 2018. "We see a steepening as a well-needed respite from the torrid pace of flattening we've witnessed in the last few weeks," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy, at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "At the very least, such a move could go some distance towards shaking out overstretched momentum and setting up a better entry point for what we view as a longer-term flattening of the curve." The gap between U.S. two-year note and U.S. 10-year note yields widened slightly on Tuesday to 58.30 basis points , after contracting to its tightest since October 2007 on Monday. The gap was last at 57.50 basis points. The difference in five-year and 30-year yields rose to as much as 72.80 basis points, the widest in a week. The gap was last at 71.80 basis points. Treasury yields briefly ticked higher after data showed a surge in U.S. consumer confidence to a 17-year high. Inflation expectations, however, slipped again to 4.5 percent and are currently at the bottom of their recent range. In mid-morning trading, the 10-year Treasury yield was down at 2.318 percent, from 2.328 percent late on Monday. U.S. two-year yields, which climbed to a nine-year peak last week, dipped to 1.742 percent, from 1.745 percent on Monday. U.S. 30-year bond yields edged lower to 2.763 percent, from Monday's 2.765 percent. The key event risk remains the U.S. Senate vote on tax reform, expected on Friday, Lyngen said, which is likely to result in a passage of the Senate's version of a tax bill. "Even if such a bill does pass, however, we're not likely to see the final reconciliation of this bill pass in the year unless the House adopts the Senate version," he said. The U.S. tax cut package headed toward new drama on Tuesday in the Senate, where a pair of Republican lawmakers demanded changes in exchange for their help in moving the measure forward. November 28 Tuesday 10:42AM New York / 1542 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC7 154-19/32 0-8/32 10YR TNotes DEC7 125-56/256 0-24/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.28 1.302 0.046 Six-month bills 1.425 1.4553 0.008 Two-year note 100-4/256 1.742 -0.003 Three-year note 99-200/256 1.8261 -0.011 Five-year note 99-206/256 2.0413 -0.006 Seven-year note 100-80/256 2.2009 -0.012 10-year note 99-104/256 2.317 -0.011 30-year bond 99-196/256 2.7615 -0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.25 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)