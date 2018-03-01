FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 6:31 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip as Powell dials back optimism on economy

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Fed's Powell assesses U.S. economy not overheating 
    * Fed's Dudley says four rate hikes in 2018 would be
"gradual"
    * U.S. core consumer inflation posts biggest rise in a year
    * U.S. 10-year yield touches 2-week low, 2-year below 9-year
peak 

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped
on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told U.S.
lawmakers that, while the economy was doing well, there was
scant evidence it was overheating or propelling wages decisively
stronger.
    The yield curve steepened a touch as Powell's latest
comments reduced bets the Fed was ready to ratchet up key
borrowing costs faster in the wake of last year's major tax
overhaul, along with signs of inflation perking up.
    "There is no evidence the economy is overheating," Powell
said before the Senate Banking Committee. 
    His comments, the second part of his inaugural testimony
before Congress as Fed chief, were seen as less upbeat than his
remarks on the U.S. economy before the House Financial Services
Committee two days earlier.
    "They seemed more even-keel. He's a little less upbeat, but
he's still upbeat," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate
strategist at TD Securities in New York.  
    His remarks before the House panel on Tuesday had sparked
worries the Fed may quicken its pace of interest rate increases.
Bets have grown that the Fed may raise short-term rates four
times in 2018, one more than policy makers projected in
December.
    At 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
 was 2.848 percent, down 2 basis points from late on
Wednesday. It fell to a two-week low of 2.824 percent earlier on
Thursday, Reuters data showed.
    The two-year yield fell to 2.250 percent after hitting a
more than nine-year high of 2.286 percent on Wednesday.
    The spread between five-year and 30-year yields
 was 50.1 basis points, wider than the 48.2 basis
points late on Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed.
    Two days of sharp losses on Wall Street and disappointing
housing and regional data had raised speculation that Powell
might soften his tone at his Senate appearance, in a bid to
quell rate-hike jitters. 
    As Powell was testifying, New York Fed President William
Dudley, speaking in Sao Paulo, said four rate increases in 2018
would still constitute a "gradual" tightening. 
    On the data front, the Commerce Department said U.S.
consumer prices increased in January, with a gauge of underlying
inflation posting its largest gain in 12 months. That bolstered
views that price pressures will accelerate this year.
    The Labor Department said first-time filing for unemployment
benefits fell to a 48-year low last week, while the Institute
for Supply Management said its barometer on national factory
activity reached its strongest level since May 2004.

    
   Thursday, March 1 at 1301 EST (1801 GMT):
                                Price                  
 US T BONDS MAR8                144-25/32    11/32     
 10YR TNotes MAR8               120-236/256  9/32      
                                Price        Current   Net
                                             Yield     Change
                                             (pct)     (bps)
 Three-month bills              1.6075       1.6364    -0.023
 Six-month bills                1.8          1.8417    -0.013
 Two-year note                  100-4/256    2.2419    -0.020
 Three-year note                99-150/256   2.3956    -0.022
 Five-year note                 100-14/256   2.6132    -0.037
 Seven-year note                99-228/256   2.7673    -0.035
 10-year note                   99-56/256    2.8405    -0.027
 30-year bond                   97-192/256   3.116     -0.012
         YIELD CURVE            Last (bps)   Net       
                                             Change    
                                             (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield        59.70        -1.05     
 30-year vs 5-year yield        50.10        1.85      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                 
                                Last (bps)   Net       
                                             Change    
                                             (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         26.25        -1.75    
 spread                                                
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         22.00        -2.25    
 spread                                                
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         10.25        -0.50    
 spread                                                
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap         0.75        -0.50    
 spread                                                
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap       -19.25        -1.00    
 spread                                                
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio and
Rosalba O'Brien)
