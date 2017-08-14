TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge up as U.S.-North Korea tensions ease

* U.S. yields rise from multi-week lows on reduced safety bids * Trading volume light with dearth of economic data (Updates market action, quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Monday, with benchmark yields bouncing from six-week lows as reduced tensions between the United States and North Korea led investors to pare their holdings of low-risk government debt. Last week, fears of a military showdown between the two nations over Pyongyang's goal to target the U.S. mainland with nuclear weapons caused a rush into Treasuries, yen, Swiss franc and gold. Since the weekend, South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged for a peaceful solution to the situation, while U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster downplayed a military conflict. After those comments, some investors stepped back into the stock market and other risky assets, reducing the appeal of lower-yielding investments. "Risk is back on. That's the trade of the day," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy and analytics at Piper Jaffray in Chicago. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 1 percent while the Dow climbed 0.7 percent in morning trading on Monday. Most analysts remained wary that the rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jon Un could heat up again, rekindling investor nervousness about a military showdown. "Tensions might flare up again. This is not the last we are going to hear of this situation," Hoogendoorn said. Trading volume was light in the absence of major domestic economic data, analysts said. At 11:08 a.m. (1508 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.208 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Friday. On Friday, it had hit a six-week trough at 2.182 percent. Two-year Treasury yields edged up 1 basis point to 1.306 percent. Two-year yields hit an eight-week low of 1.286 percent on Friday after softer-than-expected inflation data for July lowered expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by year end. August 14 Monday 11:07AM New York / 1507 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP7 155-10/32 -0-5/32 10YR TNotes SEP7 126-168/256 -0-40/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0225 1.0392 0.000 Six-month bills 1.12 1.1418 0.000 Two-year note 100-34/256 1.306 0.012 Three-year note 100-30/256 1.4599 0.016 Five-year note 100-140/256 1.7593 0.018 Seven-year note 100-172/256 2.021 0.022 10-year note 100-100/256 2.2063 0.019 30-year bond 99-12/256 2.7972 0.010 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)