NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier rise on Thursday as ADP Research Institute said domestic private employment grew by 250,000 workers in December, which was the biggest monthly gain since March.

At 8:34 a.m. (1534 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.482 percent, nearly 4 basis points higher than late on Wednesday.