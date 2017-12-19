FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend rise after Nov housing starts data
December 19, 2017 / 1:48 PM / in a day

TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend rise after Nov housing starts data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed to session highs on Tuesday as domestic home construction unexpectedly rose in November to a 13-month peak, suggesting some resilience in the housing market despite supply bottlenecks.

At 8:36 a.m. (1336 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.418 percent, more than 2 basis points higher than late on Monday, while two-year yield was up about 2 basis points at 1.848 percent, which was close to a nine-year peak. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

