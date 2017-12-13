FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as tame inflation keeps Fed on slow rate-hike path
#Markets News
December 13, 2017 / 9:24 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as tame inflation keeps Fed on slow rate-hike path

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Fed raises rates as expected, keeps 3 rate-hike view for
2018
    * CPI core rate moderates in November, falls short of
forecasts
    * Republicans strike deal on tax-cut plan after Alabama
election
    * Fed's Yellen sees U.S. yield curve flatter than in the
past

 (Updates market action, adds quote, graphic)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Wednesday as a report on consumer prices in November fell short
of analysts' forecasts, reducing bets on a broad pickup in
inflation and supporting the view the Federal Reserve would
remain on a gradual rate-hike path. 
    The U.S. central bank, as expected, raised its target range
on short-term rates for a third time in 2017 to 1.25-1.50
percent
    Policy-makers stuck to their median view that the Fed would
raise rates another three times in 2018 as they upgraded their
growth outlook based in part on possible fiscal stimulus from
Washington.
    Congressional Republicans struck a deal on final tax
legislation on Wednesday following Democrat Doug Jones' victory
in the special U.S. Senate election in Alabama on Tuesday. The
upset narrowed the Republicans' Senate majority to just 51-49,
turning up the pressure on them to pass their tax plan by
year-end.
    Despite a tightening labor market and a possible boost from
lower taxes, the Fed policy-makers did not alter their view on
inflation. This spurred traders to exit earlier bets on a faster
pace of rate hikes after 2018, resulting in the shorter-dated
yields to fall more than longer-dated ones.
    "We don't see a great acceleration in inflation. There is no
need for the Fed to hike faster," said Gennadiy Goldberg,
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
    Earlier Wednesday, data showed the core consumer prices,
which excludes volatile energy and food prices, moderated to 0.1
percent from a 0.2 percent increase in October and below market
expectations.
    The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.344
percent, down nearly 6 basis points from Tuesday after touching
a near two-week high at 2.426 percent earlier Wednesday.
    The two-year yield touched nine-plus year peak at
1.852 percent before retreating to 1.778 percent, down 5 basis
points, while the five-year yield pulled back from a
6-1/2 year high to 2.108 percent, down 6 basis points.
    After the Fed's latest statement and projections, Janet
Yellen, in her last press conference as Fed chief, said the
yield curve will likely be flatter than in the past, which she
attributed partly on stubbornly low inflation.
    "The yield curve will continue to flatten, but we caution in
the short term, it will overshoot. There might be room to
steepen a bit," said Neil Sutherland, portfolio manager at
Schroders in New York.
    The yield spread between five-year and 30-year Treasuries
 grew to 62 basis points from about 60 basis
points on Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed.
    
    Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 1610 EST (2110 GMT):
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS MAR8               153-22/32    1-1/32    
 10YR TNotes MAR8              124-160/256  0-128/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.2825       1.3045    -0.039
 Six-month bills               1.43         1.4604    -0.029
 Two-year note                 99-242/256   1.7784    -0.053
 Three-year note               99-240/256   1.8965    -0.056
 Five-year note                99-124/256   2.1099    -0.062
 Seven-year note               99-44/256    2.2541    -0.061
 10-year note                  99-36/256    2.3475    -0.056
 30-year bond                  100-100/256  2.7307    -0.050
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       56.80        -0.20     
 30-year vs 5-year yield       62.00        1.75      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        20.50         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        17.50         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -20.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 
    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
