FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Markets News
March 1, 2018 / 8:31 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as tariffs trump Powell's less rosy view

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs stoke fears over
retaliation 
    * Fed's Powell assesses U.S. economy not overheating 
    * Fed's Dudley says four rate hikes in 2018 would be
"gradual"
    * U.S. core consumer inflation posts biggest rise in a year

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday with the 10-year hitting near three-week lows as
President Donald Trump's plan for stiff tariffs on steel and
aluminum stoked fears of retaliation from U.S. trading partners
and rising costs for consumers.
    The 25-percent tariffs on imported steel and 10-percent
levies on aluminum in a bid to protect U.S. producers
overshadowed testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome
Powell, who told U.S. lawmakers that, while the economy was
doing well, there was scant evidence it was overheating or
propelling wages decisively stronger.
    "It's causing people a lot of angst," Carl Kaufman, 
portfolio manager at Osterweis Capital Management in San
Francisco, said of the tariffs but he downplayed the risk the
move will spiral into a trade war.
    Trump's tariff announcement came after Powell's testimony to
the Senate Banking Committee where he said "there is no evidence
the economy is overheating."
    Powell's comments, the second part of his inaugural
testimony before Congress as Fed chief, were seen as less upbeat
than his remarks on the U.S. economy before the House Financial
Services Committee two days earlier. Bets had grown that the Fed
may raise short-term rates four times in 2018, one more than
policy makers projected in December.
    "They seemed more even keel. He's a little less upbeat, but
he's still upbeat," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate
strategist at TD Securities in New York. 
    The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield
was at 2.811 percent, down about 6 basis points from late on
Wednesday. It fell to a two-week low of 2.795 percent earlier on
Thursday, Reuters data showed.
    The two-year yield fell to 2.218 percent, the
lowest in almost two weeks after hitting a more than nine-year
high of 2.286 percent on Wednesday.
    The spread between five-year and 30-year yields
 was 51.0 basis points, wider than the 48.2 basis
points late on Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed.
    As Powell was testifying, New York Fed President William
Dudley, speaking in Sao Paulo, said four rate increases in 2018
would still constitute a "gradual" tightening. 
    On the data front, the Commerce Department said U.S.
consumer prices increased in January, with a gauge of underlying
inflation posting its largest gain in 12 months. That bolstered
views that price pressures will accelerate this year.
    The Labor Department said first-time filings for
unemployment benefits fell to a 48-year low last week, while the
Institute for Supply Management said its barometer of national
factory activity reached its strongest since May 2004.

    
March 1 Thursday 3:17PM New York / 2017 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS MAR8               145-8/32     26/32     
 10YR TNotes MAR8              121-32/256   15/32     
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.6          1.6287    -0.030
 Six-month bills               1.7975       1.8391    -0.016
 Two-year note                 100-18/256   2.2137    -0.048
 Three-year note               99-174/256   2.3626    -0.055
 Five-year note                100-50/256   2.583     -0.067
 Seven-year note               100-18/256   2.7389    -0.063
 10-year note                  99-120/256   2.8114    -0.057
 30-year bond                  98-56/256    3.0916    -0.036
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       59.60        -1.20     
 30-year vs 5-year yield       50.80        2.55      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.75        -2.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        21.75        -2.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -19.75        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 
    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong
Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and James Dalgleish)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.