TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as U.S. CPI core rate disappoints

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields turned lower on Wednesday, erasing their earlier rise, as the core rate on the government’s consumer price index grew than less forecast in November, reducing expectations about a broad pickup in domestic inflation.

At 8:41 a.m. (1341 GMT), the yield on 10-year government notes was 2.385 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Tuesday, while the 30-year bond yield was 2.763 percent, 2 basis points lower than late Tuesday, Reuters data showed.