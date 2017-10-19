TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on stocks, report on Fed chair pick

* Trump said leaning toward Powell as next Fed chief - Politico * U.S. 2-year yield retreats from near nine-year high * Trump meets Yellen as part of Fed chief selection process * U.S. sells $5 billion 30-year TIPS to solid demand (Updates market action after Politico story on Powell) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as U.S. stock prices stalled near record highs and on a report U.S. President Donald Trump is leaning to nominate someone who is seen unlikely to change the Federal Reserve's current easy policy stance. The two-year yield also scaled back from a near nine-year peak as some traders booked profits on bearish bond bets tied to expectations of reduced stimulus from major central banks. "We are seeing a bit of short-covering. We had a pretty strong upward move in yields in the past month. Stocks have also pulled back a bit," said Alex Manzara, vice president at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago. The drop in yield was limited as Wall Street equity prices ended flat, paring earlier losses, and as traders speculated on Trump's possible picks for Fed chief: current Fed Chair Janet Yellen; his chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn; former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh; current Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor. Trump met on Thursday with Yellen, whose term expires in February. He is expected to announce his nominee in the coming days. "The sooner we see (a decision) the better. It would take another uncertainty out of the market," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. In late trading, Politico, citing three administration officials, reported Trump showed preference for Powell as the next Fed chair. Powell is seen likely to stick with the Fed's gradual rate hike path and to loosen financial regulations, according to traders and analysts. Traders brushed off upbeat data that supported the notion of steady U.S. economic growth, which would allow the Fed to possibly raise rates in December. The government said first-time filings for jobless benefits fell to the lowest since March 1973 last week, while the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's index of U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity unexpectedly reached a five-month high in October. The two-year Treasury note yield was down 2.4 basis points at 1.539 percent after reaching 1.571 percent, the highest since October 2008, Reuters data showed. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down 2 basis points at 2.316 percent, retreating from a one-week high of 2.352 percent on Wednesday. Wall Street stocks recovered much of their early losses on weaker technology shares. U.S. stocks closed flat on Thursday, coming back from sharp losses after the open. On the supply front, the government sold $5 billion of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to solid demand . October 19 Thursday 4:31PM New York / 2031 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC7 153-14/32 0-13/32 10YR TNotes DEC7 125-88/256 0-52/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.075 1.0929 -0.002 Six-month bills 1.2325 1.2574 0.005 Two-year note 99-176/256 1.5386 -0.024 Three-year note 99-224/256 1.6681 -0.035 Five-year note 99-160/256 1.9548 -0.032 Seven-year note 99-192/256 2.1639 -0.024 10-year note 99-104/256 2.3178 -0.021 30-year bond 98-68/256 2.8365 -0.013 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)