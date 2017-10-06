TREASURIES-U.S. yields give up most gains after North Korea report

* North Korea ready to test long-range missile -report * U.S. economy loses jobs in September, but wages rise * U.S. rate hike expectations in December intact (Rewrites after market reacts to North Korea report, adds analyst comment) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields pared sharp gains on Friday, as traders and analysts cited a report that North Korea was ready to test a long-range missile. U.S. 30-year bond prices turned positive and yields turned lower. "We had this report about North Korea ready to launch another missile. That seemed to have added a bid to the market," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist, at TD Securities in New York. "People took advantage of that report to cover some shorts." Goldberg said. Russian RIA news agency quoted a Russian lawmaker who had visited Pyongyang on Oct. 2-6 as saying the test was for a missile North Korea believes can reach the west coast of the United States. Reuters could not immediately verify the veracity of the report on North Korea. In midday trading, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield was at 2.355 percent, still higher from Thursday's 2.35 percent, but it came off its highest level since May 11, above 2.4 percent. The 30-year yield was at 2.888 percent, off its strongest level since August 1 of 2.933 percent. U.S. two-year note yields came off a nine-year high and was last at 1.504 percent. Yields gave up most of its gains triggered by positive details of a U.S. non-farm payrolls report. The unemployment rate fell and wage growth rose, suggesting an improving labor market. "Basically we reached 2.40 percent on the 10s and around 2 percent on the 5s," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "The market was very heavy after the payrolls report, even a little bit before. It is just turning around on the risk-off trade. It has just been risk-off buying into the long weekend." The payrolls report did not shake expectations for a decision to raise interest rates at the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting in December. The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls fell by 33,000 jobs last month amid a record drop in employment in the leisure and hospitality sector. But the unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent, the lowest since February 2001. The average hourly earnings, meanwhile, increased 12 cents or 0.5 percent in September after rising 0.2 percent in August. Following the U.S. jobs data, the rate futures market has priced in a more than 90 percent chance of a Fed tightening in December, according to CME's FedWatch. Investors had already factored in the impact of the hurricanes on the U.S. economy, so they were not fazed by the loss of jobs last month. In addition, market participants have been focusing less and less on the headline payrolls number, and instead have turned their attention to wage growth. October 6 Friday 11:47AM New York / 1547 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC7 152-6/32 -0-2/32 10YR TNotes DEC7 125-28/256 -0-12/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0525 1.0698 0.000 Six-month bills 1.205 1.229 0.010 Two-year note 99-192/256 1.504 0.009 Three-year note 99-64/256 1.638 0.006 Five-year note 99-156/256 1.9578 0.010 Seven-year note 99-152/256 2.1881 0.007 10-year note 99-16/256 2.3571 0.007 30-year bond 97-52/256 2.8904 -0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 25.00 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.50 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Daniel Bases; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Grant McCool)