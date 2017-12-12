FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit session highs after Nov PPI data
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2017 / 1:42 PM / a day ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit session highs after Nov PPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields reached session peaks on Tuesday as data showed domestic producer prices recorded their largest annual gain in nearly six years in November, supporting the view inflation may be picking up.

At 8:37 a.m. (1335 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year government notes was 2.401 percent, up 1.6 basis points from late on Monday, while the two-year Treasury yield was 1.843 percent, 2 basis points higher than late Monday, Reuters data showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.