NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday in advance of a $34 billion auction of five-year notes and U.S. President Donald Trump and Republicans’ tax plan that is expected to include deep cuts in tax rates.

At 8:16 a.m. (1216 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up over 5 basis points at 2.285 percent after reaching 2.301 percent, the highest level since Aug. 1, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)