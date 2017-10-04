TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after strong U.S. services sector index

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Wednesday after data showed a stronger-than-expected index for the U.S. services sector for September.

The non-manufacturing index as measured by the Institute for Supply Management rose to 59.8 last month from 55.3 in August. The consensus expectation was for a reading of 55.5.

In mid-morning trading, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield was at 2.339 percent, up from 2.332 percent late Tuesday, while the 30-year yield was at 2.881 percent, compared with Tuesday’s 2.872 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)