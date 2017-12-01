FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields fall after ABC reports ex-adviser Flynn to testify against Trump
December 1, 2017 / 4:35 PM / 2 days ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall after ABC reports ex-adviser Flynn to testify against Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields plunged on Friday after ABC News reported that Michael Flynn, a former adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, said he was prepared to testify that Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians when he was a presidential candidate.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 2.331 percent, from 2.415 percent late on Thursday. U.S. 30-year bond yields dropped to 2.729 percent from Thursday’s 2.831 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

