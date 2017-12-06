TREASURIES-Yields fall after U.S. data, geopolitical risk

* U.S. ADP jobs data comes in slightly higher than forecast * U.S. productivity decline weighs on Treasuries * Geopolitical tension in Israel also a market driver (Updates prices, table, adds comment) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell across the board on Wednesday as risk appetite slid after a sell-off in some foreign equity markets, with further pressure coming from a batch of largely underwhelming U.S. economic data and geopolitical risks. U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital touched off a storm of protest from world leaders, helping boost Treasury prices, analysts said. "Headlines on where the U.S. Embassy should be, which is always a big deal, tend to remind people that the Middle East has never been settled, and that has helped put a bid on Treasury prices," said Jim Vogel, interest rates strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. Wall Street shares rose on Wednesday, led by a recovery in technology stocks that had been battered in the previous sessions. But U.S. equity gains failed to lift yields as well, as investors pondered non-market factors. A decline in U.S. unit labor costs in the second and third quarters of this year, suggesting benign inflation pressures, also weighed on Treasury yields, analysts said. The ADP National Employment Report, which shows private-sector hiring, came out with a slightly higher than expected number of jobs created last month, but analysts have such little faith in the data that it was largely shrugged off. The ADP report showed U.S. private employers created 190,000 jobs in November, down sharply from the month before and roughly in line with economists' expectations of a gain of 185,000. "ADP hasn't had a very good track record recently of predicting private nonfarm payrolls, overestimating half of the time and underestimating the other half," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The ADP figures came ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more comprehensive nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public- and private-sector employment. In late trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were down at 2.329 percent, from 2.356 percent late on Tuesday, while the two-year slid to 1.806 percent, from Tuesday's 1.826 percent. U.S. 30-year yields, meanwhile, dropped to three-month lows and were last at 2.719 percent, down from 2.732 percent on Tuesday. "This market is like a junkie, waiting for the next fix," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rates strategist at Societe Generale in New York. "All the good news seems to have been priced in: the U.S. tax reform, the Federal Reserve hike next month and next year. So now the market is waiting for the next positive thing." December 6 Wednesday 4:01PM New York / 2101 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR8 154-2/32 0-11/32 10YR TNotes MAR8 124-144/256 0-56/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.2725 1.2943 -0.021 Six-month bills 1.43 1.4604 -0.024 Two-year note 99-228/256 1.8064 -0.020 Three-year note 99-136/256 1.9146 -0.021 Five-year note 99-110/256 2.1212 -0.030 Seven-year note 99-40/256 2.2563 -0.027 10-year note 99-76/256 2.3296 -0.026 30-year bond 100-156/256 2.7201 -0.012 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.50 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.00 0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)