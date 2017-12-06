TREASURIES-Yields fall as global risk appetite fades on stock sell-off

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell across the board on Wednesday as risk appetite slid after a global sell-off in equities, with investors looking for the next positive driver to push yields higher. "This market is like a junkie, waiting for the next fix," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rates strategist at Societe Generale in New York. "All the good news seems to have been priced in: the U.S. tax reform, the Federal Reserve hike next month and next year. So now the market is waiting for the next positive thing," he added. A sell-off in technology stocks on concerns about high valuations spread around the world and dampened global risk sentiment. A slightly better-than-expected U.S. private-sector employment report briefly pushed yields higher, but it was not enough to turn things around. The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private employers created 190,000 jobs in November, down sharply from the month before and roughly in line with economists' expectations of a gain of 185,000. "ADP hasn't had a very good track record recently of predicting private nonfarm payrolls, overestimating half of the time and underestimating the other half," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "That isn't surprising however, in light of the different impact of the hurricanes on the respective series." The ADP figures came ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more comprehensive nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public- and private-sector employment. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were down at 2.329 percent , from 2.356 percent late on Tuesday, while the two-year slid to 1.806 percent, from Tuesday's 1.826 percent . U.S. 30-year yields, meanwhile, dropped to three-month lows and were last at 2.714 percent, down from 2.732 percent on Tuesday. Data showing U.S. unit labor costs were much weaker than initially thought, declining both in the second and third quarters of this year, also weighed on yields, analysts said. The report suggested inflation could remain tepid for some time. Unit labor costs, the price of labor per single unit of output, dropped at a 0.2 percent annualized rate in the last quarter instead of increasing at a 0.5 percent pace as reported last month. December 6 Wednesday 9:15AM New York / 1415 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR8 154-6/32 0-15/32 10YR TNotes MAR8 124-148/256 0-60/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.29 1.3122 -0.003 Six-month bills 1.4475 1.4784 -0.006 Two-year note 99-228/256 1.8064 -0.020 Three-year note 99-140/256 1.9091 -0.027 Five-year note 99-112/256 2.1196 -0.031 Seven-year note 99-40/256 2.2563 -0.027 10-year note 99-76/256 2.3296 -0.026 30-year bond 100-184/256 2.7147 -0.017 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.50 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.25 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)