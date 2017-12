Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields see-sawed on Friday after the release of a U.S. jobs report that showed the economy added 228,000 jobs last month but average hourly earnings failed to meet expectations.

Benchmark 10-year notes were little changed in price to yield 2.37 percent. Yields initially edged down after the headline hit wires, but reversed course shortly thereafter as traders unpacked the report. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)