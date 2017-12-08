FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields flat as jobs report doesn't change investor expectations
December 8, 2017 / 8:05 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields flat as jobs report doesn't change investor expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
    By Dion Rabouin
    Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed
on Friday after seesawing following the release of a U.S. jobs
report that showed the economy added 228,000 jobs last month but
average hourly earnings failed to meet expectations.
    Average hourly earnings have become a standout statistic in
the government's nonfarm payrolls report as they are seen as a
harbinger of inflation, the element missing from the broader
growth story in the U.S. economy.
    "The headline number looked pretty strong, in that the
payrolls beat expectations," said Collin Martin, director for
fixed income at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. "So on
the surface it looked pretty good but what’s a bit concerning
was average hourly earnings and it looks like that’s what the
market is really focusing on this morning." 
    While employment numbers have continued to rise, workers'
average hourly pay has not increased in line with previous
economic recoveries or expansions, mystifying Federal Reserve
policymakers and economists.
    "What’s influencing the bond investors is that any news
today or even lately, the last few months ... have not altered
the view that inflation is pretty stuck around that 2 percent
range," said Craig Callahan, president of ICON Advisors in
Denver.
    The Fed is still almost universally expected to raise
interest rates at its December policy meeting next week, but the
continued absence of growing inflation in data has clouded
expectations for the Fed's path in 2018 and beyond.
    ICON's Callahan said that even if the Fed were to move
forward with its projected path of rate hikes next year,
long-term inflation expectations would remain subdued because of
the global availability of resources and continuing downward
pressure on prices.
    Fed funds futures show investors see a 90 percent chance the
U.S. central bank raises overnight interest rates to 1.25-1.50
percent at its Dec. 12-13 meeting and a 10 percent chance it
raises them to 1.50-1.75 percent, according to CME Group's Fed
Watch tool. The metric shows a zero percent chance the Fed holds
at the current rate of 1.00-1.25 percent.
    Benchmark 10-year notes             were down 1/32 in price
to yield 2.38 percent. Yields initially edged down after the
jobs report headline hit screens, but retraced that move shortly
thereafter as traders unpacked the report.
    The 2-year note            was little changed in price,
yielding 1.80 percent. 

 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Phil
Berlowitz and Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
