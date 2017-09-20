TREASURIES-Yields jump as Fed keeps December rate hike alive

(Recasts with Fed statement, new throughout) * Fed signals another rate hike likely this year * Ten-year Treasury yields highest since Aug. 8 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest levels in six weeks on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s statement from its September meeting was interpreted as keeping a December interest rate hike on the table. New economic projections released after the Fed's two-day policy meeting showed 11 of 16 officials see the "appropriate" level for the federal funds rate, the central bank's benchmark interest rate, to be in a range between 1.25 percent and 1.50 percent by the end of 2017, one-quarter of a point above the current level. The Fed’s economic projections for 2017 were unchanged, said Charlie Ripley, investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management in Minneapolis. “That gives us a little bit more confidence that there is probably going to be a third rate hike coming in December,” Ripley said. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 11/32 in price to yield 2.29 percent, up from 2.24 percent before the Fed’s statement and the highest level since Aug. 8. Interest rate futures traders are now pricing in a 72 percent chance of a December rate hike, up from 68 percent before the statement, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. The Fed also said it would begin in October to reduce its approximately $4.2 trillion in holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, as expected, by initially cutting up to $10 billion each month from the amount of maturing securities it reinvests. (Additional reporting by Saqib Ahmed; Editing by Cynthia Osterman) )