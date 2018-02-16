FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Markets News
February 16, 2018 / 1:53 PM / a day ago

TREASURIES-Yields rally from lows after U.S. housing, import prices data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose from their lows on Friday after data showed stronger-than-expected housing starts and import prices, suggesting that inflation was on the rise and the economy on a stable growth path.

The reports backed a growing belief that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates at a faster-than-expected pace this year.

Data showed on Friday that housing starts jumped 9.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.326 million units, the highest level since October 2016. That followed an upwardly revised sales pace of 1.209 million units.

Meanwhile U.S. import prices grew more than expected, rising 1.0 percent in January, boosting the outlook for inflation in the coming months.

In morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rose to 2.8840 percent after the data, from 2.8804 percent just before the release of the numbers.

U.S. 30-year yields increased to 3.1332 percent, from 3.1316 percent before the data.

However, both maturities were still down on the day, compared with the previous session’s levels. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.