TREASURIES-Yields rise broadly after strong U.S. jobs report

* U.S. non-farm payrolls show 313,000 gain, boost yields * Markets react little to decline in U.S. wage gain * Rates futures still price in three US rate hikes (Adds details, comment, byline, table, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields advanced across the board after data showed the world's largest economy created far more jobs than expected in February, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at least three times this year. Investors largely shrugged off a slowdown in average hourly earnings growth, a closely watched inflation metric, pushing yields to session highs following the data. U.S. nonfarm payrolls expanded by 313,000 jobs last month, boosted by the largest gain in construction jobs since 2007. The increase in payrolls last month was the biggest since July 2016. The average hourly earnings, however, edged up four cents, or just 0.1 percent, to $26.75 in February, a slowdown from the 0.3 percent rise in January. That lowered the year-on-year increase in average hourly earnings to 2.6 percent from 2.8 percent in January. "The headline print is sort of a shockingly strong number, the guts of the report are as good," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. He said market participants would likely make a big deal about the decline in wage gain, but this was offset by a 0.3 percent increase in wages of production and non-supervisory workers, who represent 80 percent of the work force. "It's a really good outcome...When 80 percent of the pie experiences a gain like this it's better than when 20 percent of the pie does, like we saw last month." Traders of U.S. short-term interest-rate futures on Friday kept bets that the Fed will stick to three rate hikes this year. They also continued to price in just a one-in-four chance of a fourth rate hike this year, based on a Reuters analysis of fed funds futures contracts traded at CME Group Inc. In mid-morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were up at 2.9029 percent after earlier hitting session highs, from Thursday's 2.866 percent. U.S. 30-year yields also touched the day's peak and last traded at 3.168 percent, compared with 3.132 percent late on Thursday. U.S. two-year yields rose to a one-week high of 2.283 percent and were last at 2.274 percent, from Thursday's 2.254 percent. March 9 Friday 10:14AM New York / 1514 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 143 -0-17/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-244/256 -0-56/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.645 1.6745 0.000 Six-month bills 1.84 1.8827 0.003 Two-year note 99-244/256 2.2743 0.020 Three-year note 99-118/256 2.4414 0.022 Five-year note 99-212/256 2.6621 0.027 Seven-year note 99-140/256 2.822 0.030 10-year note 98-184/256 2.8993 0.033 30-year bond 96-216/256 3.1638 0.032 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 29.50 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 24.75 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -16.75 -0.75 spread (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Bernadette Baum)