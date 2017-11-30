TREASURIES-Yields surge, tracking stocks after McCain backs U.S. Senate tax bill

* McCain backs U.S. Senate tax bill * U.S. data on Thursday supportive of U.S. yields (Adds McCain, comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply on Thursday, in line with the steep rally on Wall Street, on news that Senator John McCain had endorsed the U.S. Senate tax bill, potentially easing challenges to its eventual passage in Congress. Yields on U.S. 10-year notes surged to five-week peaks, while those on two-year notes hit a fresh nine-year high just shy of 1.8 percent. Yields on U.S. 30-year Treasuries rose to a new two-week high. McCain, who was instrumental in defeating the Republican push to overturn Obamacare earlier this year, said the bill was "far from perfect" but would boost the economy and provide tax relief for all Americans. The rise in yields coincided with the rally in stocks, getting a boost from McCain's support of the tax bill, said Lou Brien, market strategist, at DRW Trading in Chicago. "McCain was one of those viewed as potentially opposing the tax bill. His support meant that the tax bill is moving in the right direction," Brien added. The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to begin a potentially chaotic "vote-a-rama" on amendments from Republicans and Democrats before moving to a final vote late on Thursday or early on Friday. Earlier, U.S. yields got a boost from U.S. data showing a rise in inflation and a decline in jobless claims, reinforcing expectations of an interest rate increase next month and several more in 2018. The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy, rose 0.2 percent in October after a similar gain in September. "Today's inflation data was enough to let bond yields drift back up to the highs at the long end of the curve," said Jim Vogel, interest rates strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates at next month's monetary policy meeting and has forecast three more rate hikes next year. U.S. initial jobless claims data also lifted yields earlier. The report showed that jobless claims slipped to a seasonally adjusted 238,000 for the week ended Nov. 25. In early afternoon trading, the 10-year Treasury yield was up at 2.386 percent, from 2.376 percent late on Wednesday. It hit a five-week high of 2.437 percent earlier in the session. U.S. two-year yields hit a nine-year high of 1.798 percent, from 1.762 percent on Wednesday. Two-year notes are the maturity most sensitive to rate hike expectations. U.S. 30-year bond yields were up at 2.863 percent from Wednesday's 2.817 percent. Earlier, 30-year yields hit a two-week high of 2.869 percent. Thursday, Nov. 30 at 1347 EST (1847 GMT): Price US T BONDS MAR8 151-4/32 -1-2/32 10YR TNotes DEC7 124-56/256 -0-128/256 Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 1.255 1.2764 -0.013 Six-month bills 1.415 1.4449 -0.008 Two-year note 99-234/256 1.794 0.032 Three-year note 99-140/256 1.9083 0.049 Five-year note 99-72/256 2.1525 0.059 Seven-year note 98-172/256 2.3318 0.064 10-year note 98-100/256 2.4329 0.057 30-year bond 97-188/256 2.8631 0.046 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Richard Chang)