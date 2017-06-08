FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Nora Roberts' 'Come Sundown' tops U.S. bestseller list
June 8, 2017 / 6:47 PM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Nora Roberts' 'Come Sundown' tops U.S. bestseller list

3 Min Read

    June 8 (Reuters) - Nora Roberts' new family saga "Come
Sundown" topped the U.S. fiction best-seller list on Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "Come Sundown"                              -
         Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s, $27.99) 
    
    2. "Into the Water"                            1 
          Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $28)
    
    3. "Nighthawk"                                 -
         Cussler/Brown (Putnam, $29)  
    
    4. "Dragon Teeth"                              2
          Michael Crichton    (Harper, $28.99)
    
    5. "No Middle Name"                            3   
          Lee Child     (Delacorte, $27)  
    
    6. "16th Seduction"                            4
         Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown, $29)
    
    7. "Beren and Lúthien"                         -
          J.R.R. Tolkien (HMH, $30)    
    
    8. "Same Beach, Next Year"                     5
          Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow, $27.99)
    
    9. "Testimony"                                 6
          Scott Turow (Grand Central, $28)
    
    10. "The Fix"                                  7
         David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)
      
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate"           -
         Al Franken    (Twelve, $28)
    
    2. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry"        1
         Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95)
    
    3. "Theft by Finding"                          -
          David Sedaris  (Little, Brown, $28)
        
    4. "Make Your Bed"                             2
         William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18)
    
    5. "Option B"                                  3
         Sandberg/Grant (Knopf, $25.95)
      
    6. "Hillbilly Elegy"                           7
           J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)      
    
    7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck"       6
           Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)
    
    8. "The American Spirit"                      11
          David McCullough    (Simon & Schuster, $25)
      
    9. "The Vanishing American Adult"              5
          Ben Sasse (St. Martin’s, $27.99)
    
    10. "Killers of the Flower Moon"               8
          David Grann (Doubleday, $28.95)
     
    Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending June 4,
2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group)

 (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Richard Chang)

