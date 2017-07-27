FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
TABLE-Michael Connelly's "Late Show" debuts top of U.S. bestsellers
July 27, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 12 days ago

TABLE-Michael Connelly's "Late Show" debuts top of U.S. bestsellers

3 Min Read

    July 27 (Reuters) - Michael Connelly's new crime novel "The
Late Show" was at the top of the U.S. fiction best-seller list
on Thursday. 
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "The Late Show"                           -
        Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    2.  "Camino Island"                          2
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    3. "House of Spies"                          1
        Daniel Silva (Harper, $28.99)     
       
    4. "Murder Games"                            3
         Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    5. "Into the Water"                          4 
         Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $28)
    
    6. "The Duchess"                             6
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)

    7. "Use of Force"                            5
         Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99)
    
    8. "A Gentleman in Moscow"                   7 
          Amor Towles (Viking, $27)
    
    9.  "The Breakdown"                          -
          B.A. Paris (St. Martin’s, $25.99)    
        
    10.  "Tom Clancy: Point of Contact"          9              
         Mike Maden (Putnam, $29)
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Dangerous"                               4
         Milo Yiannopoulos    (Dangerous Books, $30)
    
    2. "Devil’s Bargain"                         -
          Joshua Green (Penguin Press, $27)
        
    3.  "Rediscovering Americanism"              1
         Mark R. Levin (Threshold, $27)
    
    4. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry"      2 
         Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95)
    
    5. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck"     3
         Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)
          
    6. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate"         5
         Al Franken    (Twelve, $28)
    
    7. "Make Your Bed"                           7
         William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18)
    
    8. "Understanding Trump"                     8
         Newt Gingrich (Center Street, $27)
   
    9.  "The Swamp"                              6
          Eric Bolling (St. Martin's, $26.99)
        
    10. "Bill O'Reilly's Legends and Lies:       9  
        The Civil War" 
        David Fisher (Holt, $35)
    
    Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending July 23,
2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group

 (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott)

