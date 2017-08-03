TABLE-Michael Connelly's 'Late Show' steady atop U.S. bestsellers

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Michael Connelly's crime novel "The Late Show" held onto the top spot of the U.S. fiction best-seller list for a second consecutive week on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "The Late Show" 1 Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $28) 2. "Camino Island" 2 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3. "The Lying Game" - Ruth Ware (Scout, $26.99) 4. "House of Spies" 3 Daniel Silva (Harper, $28.99) 5. "Paradise Valley" - C.J. Box (Minotaur, $27.99) 6. "Murder Games" 4 Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown, $28) 7. "Into the Water" 5 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $28) 8. "The Painted Queen" - Peters/Hess (Morrow, $27.99) 9. "A Gentleman in Moscow" 8 Amor Towles (Viking, $27) 10. "Use of Force" 7 Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" 5 Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99) 2. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" 4 Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95) 3. "Rediscovering Americanism" 3 Mark R. Levin (Threshold, $27) 4. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" 6 Al Franken (Twelve, $28) 5. "Devil’s Bargain" 2 Joshua Green (Penguin Press, $27) 6. "Make Your Bed" 7 William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18) 6. "Dangerous" 1 Milo Yiannopoulos (Dangerous Books, $30) 8. "Option B" 11 Sandberg/Grant (Knopf, $25.95) 9. "The Swamp" 6 Eric Bolling (St. Martin's, $26.99) 10. "Understanding Trump" 8 Newt Gingrich (Center Street, $27) Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending July 30, 2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bernard Orr)