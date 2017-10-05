FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stephen King's 'Sleeping Beauties' tops fiction bestsellers
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
October 5, 2017 / 7:05 PM / 12 days ago

Stephen King's 'Sleeping Beauties' tops fiction bestsellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Stephen King’s latest book “Sleeping Beauties” topped the fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday, while Hillary Clinton’s memoir “What Happened” was ousted from the top spot of the non-fiction list by the latest book by former Fox News anchor Bill O‘Reilly.

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “Sleeping Beauties” -

King/King (Scribner, $32.50)

2. “Don’t Let Go” -

Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)

3. “A Column of Fire” 3

Ken Follett (Viking, $36)

4. “Haunted” 2

Patterson/Born (Little, Brown $28)

5. “To Be Where You Are” 1

Jan Karon (Putnam, $28)

6. “The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye” 5

David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95)

7. “The Cuban Affair” 4

Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster, $28.99)

8. “A Legacy of Spies” 6

John le Carré (Viking, $28.00)

9. “Enemy of the State” 7

Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler, $28.99)

10. “Little Fires Everywhere” 10

Celeste Ng (Penguin Press, $27)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “Killing England” 2

O‘Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)

2. “What Happened” 1

Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $30)

3. “Braving The Wilderness” 4

Brene Brown (Random House, $28)

4. “The TB12 Method” 3

Tom Brady (Simon & Schuster, $29.99)

5. “Food Can Fix It” -

Mehmet Oz (Scribner, $29.99)

6. “The Paradigm” 5

Jonathan Cahn (Frontline, $21.99)

7. “Unbelievable” 8

Katy Tur (Dey Street, $26.99)

8. “Blue Ocean Shift” -

Kim/Mauborgne (Hachette Books, $28)

9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” 9

Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)

10. “Anxious For Nothing” 10

Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson, $22.99)

Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.