FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Dan Brown's 'Origin' tops U.S. bestsellers list
Sections
Featured
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
North Korea
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
Apple, researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
CYBER RISK
Apple, researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
CURRENCIES
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 4, 2018 / 6:54 PM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-Dan Brown's 'Origin' tops U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 4 (Reuters) - Dan Brown's thriller "Origin" topped the
U.S. fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                          Last week
    
    1. "Origin"                                   2
         Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95
    
    2.  "The Rooster Bar"                         1
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    3.  "Year One"                                6
         Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s, $27.99)      
    
    4. "The Midnight Line"                        5
         Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    5. "Little Fires Everywhere"                  9
          Celeste Ng (Penguin Press, $27)
    
    6.  "The Wanted"                              -
          Robert Crais (Putnam, $28)
    
    7. "The People vs. Alex Cross"                3
         James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29
    
    8.  "Artemis"                                 4
         Andy Weir (Crown, $27)
    
    9.  "Tom Clancy: Power and Empire"            7
         Marc Cameron (Putnam, $29.95)

    10.  "Hardcore Twenty-Four"                   11 
         Janet Evanovich (Putnam, $28)
  
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Leonardo da Vinci"                        3
         Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35)
    
    2.  "The Wisdom of Sundays"                   11   
        Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron, $27.99)
    
    3.   "Obama"                                  7
         Pete Souza    (Little, Brown $50)
    
    4.  "The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook"        24
          Melissa Hartwig (HMH, $30)
    
    5. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!" 1
         Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 
    
    6.  "Grant"                                    2
         Ron Chernow (Penguin Press, $40)  
    
    7.  "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry"       8 
           Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95)
         
    8.   "Killing England"                         5
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    9.   "Promise Me, Dad"                         4
         Joe Biden (Flatiron, $27)
    
    10. "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans"
          Kilmeade/Yaeger (Sentinel, $28)          9
   

 (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.