FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Grisham's 'Rooster Bar' climbs to top of U.S. bestsellers
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Global Economy
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 30, 2017 / 7:34 PM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-Grisham's 'Rooster Bar' climbs to top of U.S. bestsellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 30 (Reuters) - John Grisham's latest legal thriller "The
Rooster Bar" reclaimed the top spot on the U.S. fiction
bestsellers chart on Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                          Last week
    
    1. "The Rooster Bar"                           3
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    2. "Hardcore Twenty-Four"                      2
         Janet Evanovich (Putnam, $28)
    
    3. "The People vs. Alex Cross"                 47
         James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29)
    
    4. "Origin"                                    6
         Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95)
    
    5. "The Midnight Line"                         4
         Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    6. "End Game"                                  5
         David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)
    
    7. "Artemis"                                   7
         Andy Weir (Crown, $27)
    
    8. "Oathbringer"                               1
         Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99)
    
    9. "The Whispering Room"                       -
         Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28)
    
    10. "Two Kinds of Truth"                       8
         Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $29)
    
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Xanathar's Guide to Everything"            -
         (Wizards of the Coast, $49.95)
    
    2. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!" 3
         Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 
    
    3. "Tribe of Mentors"                          -
         Timothy Ferriss (HMH, $30)
    
    4. "Obama"                                     2
         Pete Souza    (Little, Brown $50)
    
    5. "Leonardo da Vinci"                         4
         Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35)
    
    6. "Capital Gaines"                            13
         Chip Gaines (W, $24.99)
    
    7. "Promise Me, Dad"                           1
         Joe Biden (Flatiron, $27)
    
    8. "Guinness World Records 2018"               6
         (Guinness World Records, $28.95)
    
    9. "Killing England"                           8
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    10. "Grant"                                    9
         Ron Chernow (Penguin Press, $40)
    

 (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy
Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.