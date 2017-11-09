TABLE-Grisham's 'The Rooster Bar' steady atop U.S. fiction bestsellers

Nov 9 (Reuters) - John Grisham's legal thriller "The Rooster Bar" held on to the top spot on the U.S. fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "The Rooster Bar" 1 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 2. "Two Kinds of Truth" - Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $29) 3. "Origin" 2 Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95) 4. "Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier" - Mark Frost (Flatiron, $21.99) 5. Uncommon Type 4 Tom Hanks (Knopf, $26.95) 6. "Deep Freeze" 3 John Sandford (Putnam, $29) 7. "Sleeping Beauties" 5 King/King (Scribner, $32.50) 8. "A Column of Fire" 7 Ken Follett (Viking, $36) 9. "Fairytale" 6 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 10. "Manhattan Beach" 13 Jennifer Egan (Scribner, $28) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!" 1 Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 2. "Leonardo da Vinci" 2 Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 3. "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans" 4 Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel, $28) 4. "Bobby Kennedy" - Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster, $28.99) 5. "Sisters First" 3 Bush/Hager (Grand Central, $28) 6. "Killing England" 7 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 7. "Capital Gaines" 6 Chip Gaines (W, $24.99) 8. "Grant" 8 Ron Chernow (Penguin Press, $40) 9. "The Wisdom of Sundays" 19 Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron, $27.99) 10. "Anxious for Nothing" 15 Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson, $22.99) (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Matthew Lewis)