March 1, 2018 / 9:41 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

TABLE-Hannah's 'The Great Alone' again tops U.S. best-sellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 1 (Reuters) - Kristin Hannah's family drama "The Great
Alone" topped the U.S. best-sellers list for a third week on
Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                          Last week
    
    1. "The Great Alone"                            1
         Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)     
    
    2. "Fifty Fifty"                                -
          Patterson/Fox (Little Brown)
    
    3.  "The Woman in the Window"                   2
          A.J. Finn    (Morrow) 
    
    4.  "An American Marriage"                      3 
          Tayari Jones (Algonquin)
    
    5.  "Still Me"                                  4 
          Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
    
    6.  "Look for Me"                               5
          Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
    
    7.   "Little Fires Everywhere"                  8 
           Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

    8.   "Agent in Palce"                           -
           Mark Greaney (Berkley) 
    
    9.   "Before We Were Yours"                    12
           Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
    
    10.  "Death in Dark"                           7
           Dan Brown (Doubleday)
    
       
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "12 Rules for Life"                          2
        Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
    
    2.  "Fire and Fury"                             1 
         Michael Wolff (Holt)
    
    3.  "Obama"                                     8 
         Pete Souza    (Little, Brown)
    
    4.  "Educated"                                  -
         Tara Westover (Random House)
    
    5.  "Enlightenment Now"                         3
          Steven Pinker (Viking)
    
    6.  "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry"        5
          Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)
    
    7.   "Crushing It!"                             9 
           Gary Vaynerchuk (Harper Business)
    
    8.   "When"                                     18
           Daniel H. Pink (Riverhead)
    
    9.   "Everything Happens for a Reason"          12
           Kate Bowler (Random House)
    
    10.  "All-American Murder"                      6
           Patterson/Abramovich (Little, Brown)
 

 (Compiled by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
