TABLE-Joe Biden's 'Promise Me, Dad' tops U.S. bestsellers list
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 22, 2017 / 7:35 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

TABLE-Joe Biden's 'Promise Me, Dad' tops U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 22 (Reuters) - "Promise Me, Dad," former U.S. Vice
President's Joe Biden's memoir of the year after his son Beau's
untimely death, topped the U.S. nonfiction bestsellers chart on
Thursday.
   Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                          Last week
    
    1. "Oathbringer"                               -
         Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99)
    
    2. "Hardcore Twenty-Four"                      -
         Janet Evanovich (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    3. "The Rooster Bar"                           2
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    4. "The Midnight Line"                         1
         Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)    
    
    5. "End Game"                                  -
         David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)
    
    6. "Origin"                                    3
         Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95)
    
    7. "Artemis"                                   -
         Andy Weir (Crown, $27)
    
    8. "Two Kinds of Truth"                        4
         Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $29)
    
    9. "Typhoon Fury"                              6
         Cussler/Morrison (Putnam, $29)
    
    10. "Every Breath You Take"                    7
          Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)

    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Promise Me, Dad"                           -
         Joe Biden (Flatiron, $27)
    
    2. "Obama"                                     1
         Pete Souza    (Little, Brown $50)
    
    3. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!" 3
         Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99)
    
    4. "Leonardo da Vinci"                         6
         Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35)
    
    5. "The Wisdom of Sundays"                     5
         Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron, $27.99)

    6. "Guinness World Records 2018"              14
         (Guinness World Records, $28.95)
    
    7. "Bobby Kennedy"                             7
         Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster, $28.99)

    8. "Killing England"                          11
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    9. "Grant"                                     9
         Ron Chernow (Penguin Press, $40)

    10. "God, Faith, and Reason"                   -
          Michael Savage (Center Street, $26)
    
    

 (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
