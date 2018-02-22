FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 8:25 PM / a day ago

TABLE-Kristin Hannah's 'The Great Alone' tops U.S. bestsellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Feb 22 (Reuters) - Kristin Hannah's family drama "The Great
Alone" topped the U.S. bestsellers list for a second week on
Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                          Last week
    
    1. "The Great Alone"                            1
         Kristin Hannah, St. Martin's     
    
    2.  "The Woman in the Window"                   2
         A.J. Finn    (Morrow) 
    
    3.  "An American Marriage"                      8 
        Tayari Jones (Algonquin)
    
    4.  "Still Me"                                  4 
         Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
    
    5.  "Look for Me"                               5
          Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
    
    6.   "Night Moves"                              - 
           Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

    7.   "Dark in Death"                            3
          J.D. Robb (St Martin's) 
    
    8.   "Little Fires Everywhere"                  9
           Celeste Ng (Penguin Press, $27)
    
    9.   "Origin"                                  10
          Dan Brown (Doubleday)
    
    10. "Fall from Grace"                           7 
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
       
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1.  "Fire and Fury"                             2 
         Michael Wolff (Holt)
    
    2. "12 Rules for Life"                          1
        Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
    
    3.  "Enlightenment Now"                          -
          Steven Pinker (Viking)
    
    4.  "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild"    -
           (Piggyback)

    5.  "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry"        11
          Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)
    
    6.  "All-American Murder"                        5
         Patterson/Abramovich (Little, Brown)
    
    7.  "All the Pieces Matter"                     - 
          Jonathan Abrams    (Crown Archetype)          
   
    8.  "Obama"                                     3 
         Pete Souza    (Little, Brown)
    
    9.   "Crushing It!"                             7 
         Gary Vaynerchuk (Harper Business)
    
   10.  "The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook"          10
         Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

 (Compiled by Jill Serjeant)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
