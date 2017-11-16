FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-'Obama' photo book tops U.S. best-sellers list
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 16, 2017 / 7:39 PM / in 11 hours

TABLE-'Obama' photo book tops U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 16 (Reuters) - Former White House photographer Pete
Souza's behind-the-scenes book "Obama" topped the U.S.
nonfiction bestsellers chart on Thursday.
   Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "The Midnight Line"                        -
         Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)    
    
    2. "The Rooster Bar"                          1
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 
    
    3. "Origin"                                   3
         Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95)
    
    4. "Two Kinds of Truth"                       2
         Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $29)
    
    5.  "The Noel Diary"                          -
          Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster, $19.99)
    
    6.  "Typhoon Fury"                            -
          Cussler/Morrison (Putnam, $29)
    
    7.  "Every Breath You Take"                    -
          Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)

    8.   "In This Moment"                          -
           Karen Kingsbury (Howard, $23.99)    
    
    9.   "Uncommon Type"                           5
          Tom Hanks (Knopf, $26.95)
   
    10. "Sleeping Beauties"                        7
         King/King (Scribner, $32.50)
  
 
        Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1.  "Obama"                                      -
        Pete Souza    (Little, Brown $50)    
    
    2.  "Inventing Joy"                              -
         Joy Mangano (Simon & Schuster, $26)
    
    3.  "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!"  1
         Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99)
    
    4.  "Medical Medium Thyroid Healing"            -
          Anthony William    (Hay House, $27.99)    
    
    5.  "The Wisdom of Sundays"                     9
         Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron, $27.99)
    
    6. "Leonardo da Vinci"                          2
         Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35)
    
    7. "Bobby Kennedy"                              4
         Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster, $28.99)
    
    8.  "Capital Gaines"                            7
         Chip Gaines (W, $24.99)
    
    9.  "Grant"                                     8
          Ron Chernow (Penguin Press, $40)
   
    10. "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans" 3
          Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel, $28) 
   

 (Compiled by Jill Serjeant)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
