January 18, 2018 / 10:02 PM / a day ago

TABLE-Trump book 'Fire and Fury' tops U.S. best-sellers list for 2nd week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 18 (Reuters) - "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White
House," Michael Wolff's scathing, controversial book, topped the
U.S. best-sellers chart for a second week on Thursday.
    "Fire and Fury" sold more than 191,000 copies in its second 
week of release, 10 times more than any other fiction or
nonfiction hardcover book, according to data released by
independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and
independent distributors across the United States.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                          Last week
    
    1.  "The Woman in the Window"                    1
         A.J. Finn (Morrow)  
    
    2.  "Origin"                                     2
         Dan Brown (Doubleday)
        
    3.  "The Rooster Bar"                            3
         John Grisham (Doubleday)
    
    4.  "Little Fires Everywhere"                    4
         Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
    
    5.  "The Immortalists"                           -
         Chloe Benjamin (Putnam)
    
    6.   "Sing, Unburied, Sing"                      7
         Jesmyn Ward (Scribner) 
    
    7.   "Before We Were Yours"                     10
         Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
    
    8.   "The Wife Between Us"                       -
         Hendricks/Pekkanen (St. Martin's) 
    
    9.   "Blood Fury"                                -
         J.R. Ward (Ballantine)    

    10.  "The Midnight Line"                         9
         Lee Child (Delacorte)
    
        Hardcover Nonfiction
    
    1.  "Fire and Fury"                              1
        Michael Wolff (Holt)
    
    2.  "When"                                       -          
           
        Daniel H. Pink (Riverhead)
    
    3.  "The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook"           5 
        Melissa Hartwig (HMH)
    
    4.  "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry"         7 
        Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)
    
    5.  "The Super Metabolism Diet"                 22    
        Zinczenko/Mayo (Ballantine)
    
    6.   "The Wisdom of Sundays"                     4
         Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)
    
    7.   "Leonardo da Vinci"                         6
         Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)
    
    8.  "The Last Black Unicorn"                    26      
        Tiffany Haddish (Gallery) 
    
    9.  "Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics"           17 
        Dan Harris (Random/Spiegel & Grau)
    
   10.  "Braving the Wilderness"                    25
        Brené Brown (Random House) 
    

 (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
