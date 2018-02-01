FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 1, 2018 / 8:45 PM / in a day

TABLE-Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' holds atop U.S. non-fiction list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Feb 1 (Reuters) - "Fire and Fury," Michael Wolff's scathing
book about life inside the Trump White House, held onto the top
spot of the U.S. non-fiction bestsellers chart for a fourth
consecutive week on Thursday.
    "Fire and Fury" sold some 28,500 units in its first week of
release, more than any other fiction or non-fiction hardcover
book, according to data released by independent, online and
chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
across the United States.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                          Last week
    
    1. "The Woman in the Window"                   1
         A.J. Finn    (Morrow) 
    
    2. "Fall from Grace"                           2 
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
    
    3.  "Origin"                                   4
         Dan Brown (Doubleday)
    
    4. "Little Fires Everywhere"                   6
          Celeste Ng (Penguin Press, $27)
    
    5. "The Rooster Bar"                           5
         John Grisham (Doubleday)
    
    6. "The Immortalists"                          7
         Chloe Benjamin (Putnam)
    
    7. "Before We Were Yours"                      8
         Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
    
    8. "The Wife Between Us"                       9
         Hendricks/Pekkanen (St. Martin's)
    
    9. "City of Endless Night"                     2
         Preston/Child (Grand Central)
    
    10. "The Midnight Line"                        11
          Lee Child (Delacorte)
    
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Fire and Fury"                             1 
         Michael Wolff (Holt)
    
    2. "12 Rules for Life"                         -
         Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
    
    3. "All-American Murder"                       -
         Patterson/Abramovich (Little, Brown)
    
    4. "Rise and Grind"                            -
         Daymond John (Currency)
    
    5. "The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook"          7
         Melissa Hartwig (HMH)
    
    6. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry"        4 
           Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)
    
    7. "Leonardo da Vinci"                         5
         Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)
    
    8. "Anxious For Nothing"                       10
         Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)
    
    9. "Principles"                                12
            Ray Dalio (Simon & Schuster) 
    
    10. "Make Your Bed"                            8
          William H. McRaven (Grand Central)
    
    

 (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Richard Chang)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
