Box Office: 'Black Panther' Tops $500 Million, Dominates 'Red Sparrow,' 'Death Wish'

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Disney-Marvel’s“Black Panther” has grossed an impressive $56.2 million in its third weekend in about 86 percent of international markets, lifting the superhero tentpole to $396.6 million overseas.

“Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman as the king of a fictional African nation, now has a worldwide total of $897.7 million through Sunday. It’s about to become the fifth title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to cross the $900 million mark, joining“The Avengers” at $1.52 billion,“Avengers: Age of Ultron” at $1.4 billion,“Iron Man 3” at $1.2 billion and“Captain America: Civil War” at $1.15 billion.

In less than three weeks,“Black Panther” has become 47th highest grosser worldwide and the 10th highest domestic grosser of all time with $501.1 million.

The blockbuster has grossed $12.9 million in Russia after going wide on Feb. 26, surpassing the entire runs for“Ant-Man,”“Captain America: Winter Soldier,”“Justice League” and“Wonder Woman.” In Japan,“Black Panther” opened as the top western release, earning $4.2 million.

European grosses declined only 37 percent from last weekend despite some cinema closures due to the heavy winter storms, with strong holds in Netherlands (-13 percent), France (-18 percent), Israel (-26 percent), Germany (-28 percent), Sweden (-30 percent), Switzerland (-31 percent), Finland (-32 percent), Norway (-34 percent) and Spain (-35 percent).

The Asia-Pacific region (excluding new openers Russia and Japan) saw a decline of 53 percent from last weekend. Latin America saw a decline of 36 percent from last weekend as“Black Panther” remained number one in all markets.

Actor Chadwick Boseman and Director Ryan Coogler arrive at the premiere of the new Marvel superhero film 'Black Panther' in London, Britain February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

China will see the final international opening next weekend. The most recent Disney-Marvel title,“Thor: Ragnarok,” performed solidly in China with $112 million.

The U.K. has led the way for“Black Panther” on the foreign front with $49.1 million, followed by South Korea with $41.4 million, Brazil with $24.9 million, Australia with $27.3 million, Mexico with $22 million and France with $21 million.

Jennifer Lawrence’s spy thriller“Red Sparrow” opened with $26.5 million from 8,744 screens in 65 international markets in its debut weekend for Fox. The film scored first place in 10 markets including Taiwan with $2.4 million, Spain with $2 million and Italy with $1.5 million.

Fox’s“The Shape of Water,” which has a leading 13 Academy Award nominations, took in $9.1 million from 4,419 screens in 49 markets. Its international total has hit $69 million with six additional market releases coming up including China on March 16.

Fox’s“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,” which has seven Oscar nominations, grossed $5.5 million from 3,685 screens in 44 markets, including a China opening of $2.4 million from 815 screens. The international total has hit $79 million with four international markets still to come.

Hugh Jackman’s“The Greatest Showman” brought in $5.3 million from 1,649 screens in 25 markets. The Fox title has totaled $211.2 million internationally.