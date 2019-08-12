U.S. President Trump thanks Britain for 'steadfast partnership' - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton, New York for a fundraising luncheon to benefit his reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee in Southampton, New York, U.S., August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump expressed appreciation for Britain’s “steadfast partnership” in tackling global challenges in a call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a White House statement said on Monday.

“The President expressed his appreciation for the United Kingdom’s steadfast partnership in addressing global challenges and looks forward to meeting with him personally in the near future,” the statement said.