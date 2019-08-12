U.S. would enthusiastically support a UK choice for no-deal Brexit: Trump adviser

U.S. National Security Advisor, John Bolton, meets with journalists during a visit to London, Britain August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States would enthusiastically support a no-deal Brexit if that is what the British government decided to do, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton told reporters on Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants the European Union to renegotiate the terms of Britain exit ahead of an Oct. 31 exit date, but the EU says it will not alter the part of the deal Johnson says must be changed.

The impasse leaves Britain facing an exit without any formal transition period or legal agreement covering issues such as trade, data and border policy.

“If that is the decision of the British government we would support it enthusiastically,” he said.

Bolton also said Britain and the United States could agree trade deals on a sector-by-sector basis, leaving more difficult areas in the trading relationship until later.

He said the ultimate aim was a comprehensive trade deal, but highlighted that financial services could be one of the more difficult industries to reach an agreement on.