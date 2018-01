LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday in Downing Street, her spokesman said.

Tillerson earlier visited the new $1 billion U.S. embassy in London, just days after his boss Donald Trump criticised the move to new diplomatic premises as part of a bad deal agreed by the administration of Barack Obama. (Reporting by William James, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)