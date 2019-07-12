Trump says he wishes British ambassador well

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Wisconsin at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday offered good wishes to Britain’s former ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch, who resigned earlier this week amid a spat with the Republican U.S. president following leaked diplomatic cables.

Trump earlier had publicly blasted the former British diplomat after reports unveiled details of Darroch’s telegrams assessing the U.S. government and Trump’s administration. Darroch resigned on Wednesday.

“I wish the British ambassador well,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House on Friday to head to Wisconsin.

“But they’ve got to stop their leaking problems there, just like they have to stop them in our country.”

Memos from Darroch describing the Trump administration as inept were leaked to a British newspaper, infuriating the U.S. president, who launched a Twitter attack on both the envoy and outgoing prime minister Theresa May, who had given Darroch her full support.

In furious verbal attacks on Darroch, Trump has described the ambassador as “wacky,” “a very stupid guy” and a “pompous fool.”

Britain’s trade minister, Liam Fox, told reporters on Wednesday that the leaking of Darroch’s confidential memos was an attempt to damage either the relationship between Britain and the United States or the envoy himself.