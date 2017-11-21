FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FCC to reconsider U.S. television station ownership cap -source
November 21, 2017 / 5:12 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

FCC to reconsider U.S. television station ownership cap -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Communications Commission will ask the U.S. agency to cast an initial vote in December to reconsider rules preventing a company from owning stations serving more than 39 percent of households with a television, a person briefed on the matter said on Tuesday.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in a notice to commissioners on Tuesday asked the FCC to consider whether they should eliminate or raise the existing cap.

Big media firms including Tegna Inc, CBS Corp and Nexstar Media Group Inc have cited potential rule changes as motivating them to look for expansion opportunities. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Paul Simao)

