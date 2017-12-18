FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tillerson, Canadian counterpart to discuss border security, other issues
December 18, 2017 / 3:56 PM / in a day

Tillerson, Canadian counterpart to discuss border security, other issues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday to discuss border security and other issues, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks to members of the press after a meeting about North Korea's nuclear program at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S. December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

The two will meet in Ottawa to “discuss U.S.-Canadian coordination on a range of global and regional topics,” the statement said.

A senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tillerson and Freeland will confer on North Korea, Ukraine and Venezuela among other issues.

Canada and the United States plan to co-host an international meeting on North Korea in Vancouver in January. Pyongyang has continued to test nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The meeting is designed to produce “better ideas” to ease tensions over North Korea’s tests, Canadian officials have said.

The two ministers also are likely to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand for revisions to the North American Free Trade Agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Warren Strobel in Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
