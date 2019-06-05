U.S. House panel steps up contempt threat against Barr, Ross over Census documents

T-shirts are displayed at a community activists and local government leaders event to mark the one-year-out launch of the 2020 Census efforts in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House Oversight Committee said on Wednesday it will move forward with a vote to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress if they do not comply with a subpoena for documents related to the Trump administration’s handling of the U.S. Census.

The Oversight Committee issued subpoenas two months ago for unredacted documents related to the Trump administration’s plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, the panel said.

“We have been extremely patient in waiting for these documents, which were subpoenaed more than two months ago on a bipartisan basis,” Representative Elijah Cummings, chairman of the committee, said in a statement.

“If they are not produced by tomorrow, we will be forced to move forward with holding Attorney General Barr and Secretary Ross in contempt of Congress,” Cummings said.

After arguments in April, the conservative-majority Supreme Court appeared likely to accept the administration’s argument that the question would provide better data to enforce the Voting Rights Act, which protects eligible voters from discrimination.

Critics say the question will lead to an undercount by some 4.2 million people, costing communities federal aid and political representation.

Separately, after months, the Commerce Department agreed to permit three current and former department officials who were involved with the addition of the Census question to schedule interviews with the committee, the panel said.

Barr also faces a contempt vote next week by the full House of Representatives on whether he failed to comply with a subpoena seeking the unredacted report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.