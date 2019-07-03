World News
July 3, 2019 / 9:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Justice Dept. seeks 'path forward' for adding citizenship query to census

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Justice Department lawyer told a Maryland-based federal judge on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking a “path forward” to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, a dramatic change of course.

“We at the Department of Justice have been instructed to examine whether there is a path forward ... that would allow us to include the citizenship question on the census,” Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt told U.S. District Judge George Hazel during a call with lawyers involved in litigation over the matter, according to a court transcript obtained by Reuters.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below