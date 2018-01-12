FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. consumer bureau official appeals decision keeping her from leading agency
#Financials
January 12, 2018 / 6:47 PM / a day ago

U.S. consumer bureau official appeals decision keeping her from leading agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The deputy director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has appealed a court ruling that prevented her from taking control of the regulator instead of a Trump administration official.

Leandra English filed paperwork on Friday to appeal that ruling, wanting to revisit the case with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Earlier this month, a U.S. federal judge denied her request for a preliminary injunction barring Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s budget director, from leading the agency on an interim basis. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

