WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The White House may name an acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Justice Department said in a memo on Saturday that endorsed an action by the Trump administration.

“The President may designate an Acting Director of the CFPB,” the eight-page memo said.

On Friday, the White House said Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s budget director, would lead the CFPB on an interim basis. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Leslie Adler)